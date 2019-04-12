|
Edwin B. "Ed" Kelley, age 51, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1967 in Stanton, Kentucky to Dalous Kelley Sr. & Linda Richardson. Ed was married February 14, 1986 to Kathy Macey and she survives.
Funeral services for Ed Kelley will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor John Lillie officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Ed Kelley to assist with funeral expenses.
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
