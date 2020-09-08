Elaine Leota "Saunders" Acker, age 84 of Addison, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on October 18, 1935 in New Haven, Indiana to Irvin J. and Lulu (Adams) Bandelier. She married Dean A. Saunders on June 9, 1962 in New Haven, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on April 30, 1995. Elaine then married Everett L. Acker on April 19, 2003 in Addison, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2012. Elaine graduated from New Haven High School in 1953. She earned her B.A. Degree in Education from Manchester College in Manchester, Indiana in 1957. She taught school in New Haven for 5 years and then she taught Elementary School in Addison for 15 years, retiring in 1990. Elaine was a member of the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church in Hillsdale, Michigan. She was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Addison Women's Club. Elaine enjoyed crafts, photography, traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving is one daughter, Beverly (Gary) Osborn of Starke, Florida one son, Fred (Jody) Saunders of Addison, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Delores Bandelier of Manchester, Indiana, two nieces and one nephew.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean A. Saunders and her second husband, Everett L. Acker.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church in Hillsdale, with Pastor Keith W. Porter officiating. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com