Elden Clark Denning, 85, of Reading, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lynnwood Manor in Adrian. He was born July 7, 1934 in Hillsdale to Wilmer and Vesta (Gillett) Denning.
He graduated from Jonesville High School and proudly went on to serve his country in the United States Air force. After his dutiful service, he was employed in machinery and tool maintenance. Elden was the Worshipful Master of the Free Masonic Lodge 299 in Santa Clara, CA, a charter member of the Center Adams Antique Power & Equipment Club, member of the Reading United Methodist Church, and truly enjoyed restoring antique farm equipment.
Survivors include his two daughters, Deanna (Franklin Jordan) Denning of Jonesville; Jan Denning of Azusa; CA; two brothers, Royal (Sue) Denning of Reading; Gene Denning of Osseo; one grandchild, Karen (Seth) Rouggly and two great grandchildren, Eli Rouggly and Boaz Rouggly.
Elden was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Lee Maples.
A Celebration of Life for Elden C. Denning will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Reading with Pastor Deb Cole officiating. Private interment will take place in the Moscow Plains Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Reading United Methodist Church or the Center Adams Antique Power & Equipment Club.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 23, 2019