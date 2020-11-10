Eldonna Jean Bernath age 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility in Hillsdale, Michigan. She was born at home in Fulton County, Ohio to Eldon and Mamie (Shaw) Bernath on August 29, 1938.
She graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1956. She graduated Stautzenberger Business College and worked in several business offices and as a bank teller, and read blue prints at Waldron Industries. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Fayette, Ohio, Morenci, Michigan, and in recent years Hillsdale, Michigan. She has always had a passion for missions, especially after her trip to the Orient and the South Pacific on a mission tour. She was a member of the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Auxiliary for over 30 years and was involved with the Foster Grandparent program in the local schools. She loved to socialize and visit her favorite coffee shop, Jilly Beans almost daily.
She is survived by a sister, Marilyn Anderson of near North Adams, Michigan; and a brother, Dennis Bernath of Waldron, Michigan. She is also survived by two aunts, Colleen Bernath of Archbold, Ohio, and Eileen Schilt of West Unity, Ohio; many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces, and great nephews.
Preceding her in passing is her parents; one brother, Ronald Bernath of Waldron, Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Constance Bernath of Waldron, Michigan and Patricia Gail Bernath of Waldron, Michigan; and one brother-in-law, Stan Anderson of the North Adams area.
A visitation will be held at the Hillsdale Community Nazarene Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Mike Prince officiating. Interment will follow at the Waldron Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Hillsdale Community Nazarene Church Missions Fund or to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Auxiliary. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
