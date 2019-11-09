|
|
Eleanor Kuster, 98, of Camden, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Drews Place in Hillsdale. She was born February 26, 1921, the daughter of Ora and Edith (Sellers) Miller. She married Herman "Butch" Kuster on December 31, 1945, and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2007.
Eleanor graduated from Reading High School and worked as a bank teller at the bank in Reading.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenny (David) Anibal of Camden; grandchildren, Andrea (Philip Rutledge) Anibal of Indianapolis and Katie (Nathan) VanDyke of Camden; and great-grandchildren, Claire and Eleanor VanDyke and Micah Rutledge.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Kuster; and six brothers and six sisters.
Funeral services for Eleanor Kuster will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019