Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Kuster


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Kuster Obituary
Eleanor Kuster, 98, of Camden, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Drews Place in Hillsdale. She was born February 26, 1921, the daughter of Ora and Edith (Sellers) Miller. She married Herman "Butch" Kuster on December 31, 1945, and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2007.

Eleanor graduated from Reading High School and worked as a bank teller at the bank in Reading.

Survivors include a daughter, Jenny (David) Anibal of Camden; grandchildren, Andrea (Philip Rutledge) Anibal of Indianapolis and Katie (Nathan) VanDyke of Camden; and great-grandchildren, Claire and Eleanor VanDyke and Micah Rutledge.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Kuster; and six brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services for Eleanor Kuster will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -