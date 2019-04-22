|
|
Eliese Jolene Moore, 74, of Waldron, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born June 24, 1944 in Bryan, Ohio to Marion and Mabel (Reynolds) Moore. Eliese married Harry J. Moore on October 16, 1964 and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2015.
Eliese graduated from Waldron High School in 1962. She devoted 43 years to the Williams County General Hospital in Montpelier, Ohio as a caring LPN and Respiratory Therapist. Eliese enjoyed being a 4H volunteer and bowling with her husband on the mixed couples league at the Hudson Bowling Alley. Per passions included anything with Michigan State University as well as her various collections of farm memorabilia, specifically chickens. All who knew her would agree that she was a determined woman when it came to her family and beliefs.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Moore (Tim Valko) of Toledo and Kraig Moore of Waldron; two grandchildren, Paige Briskey of Toledo and Hunter Moore of Waldron; one sister, Eileen (Frank) Carpenter of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Dick (Ginger) Moore of Winter Haven, Florida and one sister-in-law, Joyce Moore of Lakeland, Florida.
In addition to her husband, Harry Moore, Eliese was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alan and Frederick Moore as well as sister-in -law Janet Moore.
Funeral services for Eliese Moore will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019