|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Libby Davis) Jensen, 85, of Hillsdale, formally of Durand, Michigan went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Leonard and Harriet Davis, one of 14 children. She was married for 53 years to Clifford Jensen Jr. Together they raised 9 children.
Mrs. Jensen participated in countless volunteer and social activities including girl scout leader, Special Olympics volunteer, bowling teammate, high school sports and band booster, a member the Clio Moose Lodge and member of the Durand First Baptist Church, on whose behalf she organized and led Sunday worship services at the Durand Convalescent Home for many years. In 1975 Mrs. Jensen was recognized for her many philanthropic endeavors as the Shiawassee County Woman of the year.
Many will fondly remember her pride in her garden fresh, from scratch cooking and her passion for board games, sports, and singing. A less known pursuit was her consistent and quiet generosity of those in need.
She is survived by her children; Teresa Geeting (Barry McNely), Ken (Cindy) Jensen, Carmaleta (Bob) Empey, Libby Jensen, Corrie (Ross) Cook, Linda (Freddy) Petersen, Clifford (Nora) Jensen, III, Eric (Teri) Jensen, Meg (Bruce) Wykes, 35 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her siblings Bessie (Bob) Hursh, Bob Davis, Calvin (Janet) Davis, Earl (Bertha) Davis, in-laws: Alice Davis, Dee Davis, Dorothy Davis, George and Heidi Jensen, Shirley Pickering, and Muriel Walters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Jensen Jr., her parents, Leonard and Harriet Davis, and her siblings: Charles, David, Ethel, George, Irene, Joyce, Leonard, Loren, and Sarah.
Visitation will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home, 3380 W Carleton RD, Hillsdale, MI 49242, on Friday August 2nd from 2-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Life Song Community Church at 2799 Lake Pleasant Road, S, Osseo, MI 49266 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 PM. Join the family for Saturday visitation prior to the funeral, beginning at 11:00 AM. There is a luncheon immediately following the funeral services at the Life Song Community Church. Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child Life Song Community Church, PO Box 46, Osseo, MI 49266. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019