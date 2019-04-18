|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Kimling, 91, of Market St., Hudson, died Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019, at The Oasis of Adrian. Born in Hudson on October 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mabel (Marowelli) McGill.
Betty graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School with the Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Alvin "Gus" Kimling on her 19th birthday, October 22, 1946, in Hudson. He preceded her in death on October 17, 1996. She served her family as a loving homemaker and was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Kimling of Adrian, and Joe (JoAnne) Kimling of Hudson; three daughters, Charlene Tanis of Grand Haven, MI, Jaki Kimling of Adrian, and Cindy Guerra of Hudson; 13 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband of 50 years, were her five siblings, Francis Spreeman, Agnes Wright, Lawrence McGill, Mary Ransom and Theresa McGill; a great-granddaughter, Gracie Kimling; and a daughter-in-law, Annette Kimling.
A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Elizabeth Kimling will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, to be celebrated by Father Tomy Kattikanayil. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday afternoon, from 4-7 p.m., at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, where a vigil prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held Tuesday morning at the church, from 10 a.m. until Mass begins. Interment will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty can be made to Sacred Heart School.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019