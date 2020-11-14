Ellen C. Beal, age 78, of Waldron passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the oldest child of Donald and Laura (Frisbie) Beal-Masters born on July 20, 1942 in Addison, Michigan.
Ellen graduated from Addison High School and continued her education at Malone University in Canton, Ohio. She worked for the Addison Public School District for several years as an educator. Ellen spent the remainder of her teaching career at Bird Lake Bible School in Osseo holding roles as both educator and principal. She was an avid reader, artist and musician, including the vibraharp. Ellen enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and needlework. She was an avid researcher on the British Royal Family and built an extensive collection of memorabilia. Ellen visited England numerous times as well as other countries and loved to tell others of her travels. Of her many travels, Israel was the highlight to her.
Survivors include her sister, Martha (Jim) Redinger of Montpelier; dad, Rev. Max Masters of Waldron; sister-in-law, Diane Beal of Adrian and three nephews, Todd Beal, Ryan (Kimberly) Beal and Brian (Joy) Redinger.
In addition to her parents, Donald and Laura Beal-Masters, Ellen was preceded in death by a nephew, Brent Beal and brother, Norman Beal who was called to his Heavenly home shortly after her passing.
Graveside services for Ellen Beal will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan with Rev. Don Nichols and Rev. Daniel Hellmann officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church.
