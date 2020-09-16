Ellen K. Hansen, 71, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born July 11, 1948 in Hillsdale to Richard and Norma (Piper) Haddix. Ellen married Dale Hansen on September 30, 1972 and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2019.
Ellen graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1966. She was formerly employed for the Hillsdale Community Health Center laboratory for 22 years. Ellen also worked at the Nash Market Pharmacy for 9 years and for Gelzer's Hardware. She was an active member and trustee at Bankers Baptist Church. Ellen enjoyed working in her yard, antiquing, bird watching and vacationing up north. She was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy (Daniel) Thrasher of Union City; grandson, Mark (Jessie) Thrasher of Union City; three great-grandchildren, Paityn, Thor and Oakleigh; two brothers, Richard "Erich" Haddix of California and William (Petra) Haddix of Germany and six nieces and nephews, Devon, Marlon, Jeff, Austin, Norma and Dakota.
In addition to her husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Ellen Hansen will take place Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Bankers Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bankers Baptist Church or the Hillsdale Salvation Army. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.