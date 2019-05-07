|
Ellen Lorraine Sattison, 54 of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ellen was born on November 30, 1964 in Angola, Indiana to Clyde and Marjorie (Rigelman) Sattison.
She graduated from Fremont High School and attended Purdue University.
Ellen was a member of the Montgomery United Brethren Church. She served as volleyball coach for many years at the Fremont Middle School. Ellen enjoyed sports, family and entertaining her many nieces and nephews.
She worked for many years for the Fremont Community Schools as bookkeeper. Ellen also recently worked at Meijer in Angola, Indiana, and formerly worked for Handy & Harman (Dana) in Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include her parents, Clyde and Marjorie Sattison of Fremont, Indiana, a sister, Tammy (Kim) Quick of Fremont, Indiana, brothers, Harold (Dee) Sattison of Coatsville, Indiana, Jay (Leona) Sattison of Fremont, Indiana, and Matt (Chanielle) Sattison of Brownsburg, Indiana, several aunts and uncles, and many nieces, nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, with Rev. Jon Bruney officiating. Burial will follow at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory are to the Fremont Middle School Athletic Department, P.O. Box 770, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260-495-2915
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 7, 2019