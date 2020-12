Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Allen Montroy, age 48, of Osseo, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home.

He was born June 9, 1972 in Owosso, Michigan, to James Montroy and Patricia Lewandowski.

A family celebration of life service for Eric Montroy will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

