Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Rd.
Easley, SC 29642
864-442-1800
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric M. Lewis

Send Flowers
Eric M. Lewis Obituary
Eric Matthew Lewis, 50, beloved husband of 17 years to Cherie Dale Lewis, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Adrian, he was a son of Janice Ilene Ehlert Borrow and his stepfather, the late Frank Borrow.
Eric was certified in tool and die before pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. He worked at Drive Automotive Magna International for 15 years, where he was a supervisor in the tooling assembly line. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, watching sports (Go Lions and Tigers!) and taking care of his chickens.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Dustin Lewis (Alyssia) of Hillsdale; stepsons Kurtis Myers (Lacy) of Jackson and Nicholas Myers (Stephanie) of Hillsdale; grandchildren Jude, Karson and Gavin; a brother, Robb Lewis (Charlotte) of Union City; and a sister, Molly Cusumano (Bob) of Paw Paw. He also will be sorely missed by Hogan, his poodle sidekick.
In addition to his stepfather, he was predeceased by a sister, Amy Hesseltine.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C. Flowers are accepted.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -