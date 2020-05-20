|
Eric Matthew Lewis, 50, beloved husband of 17 years to Cherie Dale Lewis, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Adrian, he was a son of Janice Ilene Ehlert Borrow and his stepfather, the late Frank Borrow.
Eric was certified in tool and die before pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. He worked at Drive Automotive Magna International for 15 years, where he was a supervisor in the tooling assembly line. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, watching sports (Go Lions and Tigers!) and taking care of his chickens.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Dustin Lewis (Alyssia) of Hillsdale; stepsons Kurtis Myers (Lacy) of Jackson and Nicholas Myers (Stephanie) of Hillsdale; grandchildren Jude, Karson and Gavin; a brother, Robb Lewis (Charlotte) of Union City; and a sister, Molly Cusumano (Bob) of Paw Paw. He also will be sorely missed by Hogan, his poodle sidekick.
In addition to his stepfather, he was predeceased by a sister, Amy Hesseltine.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C. Flowers are accepted.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, S.C.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2020