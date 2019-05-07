|
Ernest A. "Ernie" Ash, 75, of Reading, went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born April 22, 1944 in Willard, OH. Ernie married Linda Beem on September 18, 1965 and she survives.
Ernie graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1962. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. Ernie returned home and worked at Daisy Products in Hillsdale for nearly 20 years. He then became a rural mail carrier in Reading and retired after 30 years of service. Ernie loved playing cards, especially euchre. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and throwing horseshoes. Ernie was a member of the Montgomery American Legion and New Beginning Church.
Surviving besides his wife, Linda is a daughter, Chris "Chrissy" (David) Donbrock of Reading; sisters, Betty (Paul) Blount of Reading and Sue (Daryl) Schomaker of Louisville, KY; and his grand-doggies, Abby and Havoc.
Ernie was preceded in death by his mother, Edith (Billard) Ash; sister, Jean Crosby; and brother-in-law, Marv Crosby.
Funeral services for Ernest Ash will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the New Beginning Church in Montgomery with Pastor Herb Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Private interment will take place at Berg Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County, New Beginning Church, Montgomery American Legion for the Vietnam Wall Fund.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 7, 2019