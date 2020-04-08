|
Ernest "Duane" Gibson, 88, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
He was born August 10, 1931, in Jonesville, to Lyle and Claudine (Drake) Gibson.
Ernie graduated from Jonesville High School in 1949. He served his country for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force as an Electronic Technician Supervisor during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Ernie was a life member of Boyce Carpenter Bunce American Legion Post in Jonesville, D.A.V., N.R.A. and the Air Force Sergeants Association. He was also a member of A.A.R.P., American Hunting Association and the American Softball Association. Ernie officiated for over 26 years, belonging to the Michigan, New Mexico and Idaho Athletic Associations. He also officiated overseas in the Philippines and in Goose Bay, Labrador.
Survivors include three children, Kathleen Gibson of Yucaipa, Calif., William Gibson (Josh Loehr) of Las Vegas and Larry Gibson (Diane Leddy) of Hillsdale; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Whitson of Rockford, Ill.; and three brothers, Richard Gibson of Hillsdale, George Gibson of Allen and Ned Gibson of Swartz Creek.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Raymond Gibson.
Graveside services with military honors for Ernest Duane Gibson will take place at later date at Sunset View Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to fund in memory of Ernest Gibson for high school softball associations. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020