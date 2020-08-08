1/
Ernest Gibson
Ernest "Duane" Gibson, 88, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born August 10, 1931 in Jonesville to Lyle and Claudine (Drake) Gibson.

Graveside services with military honors for Ernest Duane Gibson will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 12:30 PM until the time of service at the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020.
