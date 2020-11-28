Ernest L. "Ernie" Saxton Jr., age 75, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born April 27, 1945, in Hillsdale, to Ernest and Beulah (Warren) Saxton Sr. Ernie married Mary Taylor on August 16, 1968, and she survives.
Ernie graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1963 and he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was formerly employed at Hillsdale Tool. Ernie was an active member of Hillsdale American Legion Post 53, serving as the former commander, chaplain and member of the color guard. He also was member of DAV and VFW. Ernie enjoyed watching sports, the Detroit Tigers being his favorite.
In addition to this wife, Mary Saxton, Ernie is survived by two children, Sandra "Sandy" (John Hoogerhyde) Saxton of Jonesville and Ernest "Ernie" Saxton III of Jackson; two grandchildren, Maya and Mitchell Saxton; and a brother, Fred (Mary Jane) Saxton of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Barb Kreps, Peg LaFevre, John Saxton and Leo Saxton.
Graveside services with military honors for Ernest "Ernie" Saxton Jr. will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, with the Rev. Don Harkey officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Face masks and social distance are required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale American Legion Post 53 Scholarship Fund. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolence with the family.