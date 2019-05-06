Home

Ernest W. Almsay


1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Ernest W. Almsay Obituary
Ernest W. Almsay, 81, of rural Hudson, Michigan died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 15, 1937, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Grace (Kish) Almasy. He married Marlene Carpenter on March 26, 1960, in McKeesport, Pa and she survives.
At Ernest's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Local arrangements were entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019
