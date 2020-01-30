Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Hillsdale, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Hillsdale, MI
View Map
Ervin H. Witzke


1935 - 2020
Ervin H. Witzke Obituary
Ervin H. Witzke was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Detroit, to Adolph and Adolphine (Henschel) Witzke. He was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on Jan. 27, 1937.
On April 10, 1949, Erv was confirmed in the Christian faith and was fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus. He was united in holy marriage to Judith Richtarik on Nov. 23, 1960, and she preceded him in death June 6, 2000. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, God called Erv home to heaven.
Erv worked as a tool and die maker for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, retiring in 1984. He was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. For many years, Erv was a vendor at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.
Erv is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Witzke; the Stars Widow Group of St. Paul's Lutheran Church; his entire church family; and his neighbors and caregivers, Whisper (Randy) Shannon.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Erv was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
Funeral services for Ervin Witzke will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale, with Pastor Dan Johnson and Pastor Sean Willman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Major Maintenance Fund. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
