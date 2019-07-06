|
|
Estelle Elizabeth "Betty" Scheibner, 90, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away July 4, 2019. Born to Joseph and Gertrude (Carey) Taylor in Detroit on September 1, 1928, she graduated from Northwestern High School and married the love of her life, Danny, who was the brother of a friend from school. She earned her "PHT" (Pushing Hubby Through) at Michigan State College majoring in "Domestic Engineering".
The young family moved to Hillsdale in 1954. Betty participated in numerous community activities including the Hillsdale Child Study Club, HCHC Auxiliary, Hillsdale Women's Club, Business and Professional Women, United Methodist Women, and the JOY Circle. She served on the Boards of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Michigan Chapter as well as serving as a Hospice volunteer. Betty was the Welcome Wagon representative in Hillsdale for many years, founding Little Red Wagon Child Study Club and Welcome Wagon Club. Betty will be remembered for her kindness, hospitality, and graciousness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, M. Daniel Scheibner, her sister, Ann Euless, and son-in-law Dr. Edward Rodgers. She is survived by children Carol Rodgers, Pensacola, FL, David (Sook Hee), Ridgewood, NJ, Susan Marsh (James), Conway, MA, James (Holly), Jonesville, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Betty Scheibner will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 6, 2019