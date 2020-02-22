Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145

Eugene C Johnson

Send Flowers
Eugene C Johnson Obituary
Eugene C. Johnson went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Eugene was born on February 1, 1924 in Fremont, Indiana to Carl and Oma Johnson (Dunham). He married Frances Belle Braginton September 29,, 1949.

Services will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will follow at South Scott Cemetery in Angola and a meal will follow that at the Fremont Moose Lodge. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-4 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -