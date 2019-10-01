Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Eugene D Palmiter


1932 - 2019
Eugene D Palmiter Obituary
Eugene D. Palmiter, 87, of Reading, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born June 28, 1932 in Reading to Dewitt and Elaine (VanWormer) Palmiter. He married Carol Yoder on June 30, 1956 and she survives.

Eugene graduated from Reading High School in 1952. He went on to serve his country in the US Army in the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Motors where he worked as an electrician. Eugene was a member of the Reading American Legion and the Reading Nazarene Church. He enjoyed his work, but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving besides his wife, Carol, are three children, Christine (Danny) Gollnick of Reading, Kevin (Tiffany) Palmiter of Reading and Sarah Palmiter of Coldwater; five grandchildren, Andrew (Megan) Gollnick, Alyssa Palmiter, Emily (Wil) Heuring, Aaron Ford and Abigail Palmiter; and two great-granddaughters, Trinity and Alice.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, George Palmiter and Virginia Burnham.

Graveside services for Eugene Palmiter will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Reading Nazarene Church or the Reading American Legion. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
