Evelyn Gertrude Nations, age 93, of Nashville, Tenn., and formerly of Perryville, Mo., passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Allen.
She was born June 3, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio, to Denver and Gertrude (Snyder) Hamm. Evelyn married Vester Nations on April 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death June 26, 2007.
Evelyn graduated from Hillsdale High School. She formerly attended Bankers Baptist Church in Michigan and was a current member of White Water Christian Church in Perryville.. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Pat (Mike) Stempien of Allen; a son, Tom (Debbie) Nations of Perryville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Denver Hamm Jr.
Funeral services for Evelyn Nations will take place at White Water Christian Church in Perryville, Mo., under the direction of Ford and Young Funeral Home of Perryville. Interment will follow at White Water Christian Church Cemetery. Local arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
