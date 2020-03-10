|
Evelyn Marie Reese, age 63 years, of Waldron, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born February 11, 1957, in Hudson, a daughter of Pierce and Evelyn (Mepham) Osborn. Evelyn married Donald Reese on July 12, 1996, in Hillsdale. She enjoyed garage sales, shopping, bingo, collecting Coca-Cola items and especially spending time with family.
In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her six children, Brian Osborn, Eric Osborn, Charles Osborn, Tracy Osborn, Heidi Homminga and Lance (Allison Gibler; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters, Clyde (Roberta) Osborn, Norma Delaney, Charles (Beverly) Osborn and Mike Osborn; a sister-in-law, Brenda Osborn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers and four sisters, Jimmy, Susie, Lillian, Geraldine, Sharon, Pierce and Norman Osborn Sr.
A gathering for family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Cremation will follow. Memorials are suggested to or the family for future designation. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020