Everett J. Webb, 92, of Jonesville and formerly of the Hillsdale area, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born June 25, 1927 in Osseo to Walter & Vera (Caulkins) Webb. Everett was married July 5, 1944 to Doris Scharp and she survives.
Everett retired from Hillsdale Tool after 32 years of service. In his younger years Everett was a milk hauler and farmer. He was an avid golfer, a great country singer and played in several country music bands around this area.
Surviving besides his wife Doris of 75 years are two sons, Freddie (Janyth) Webb of Camden and Jerry Webb of Jonesville; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Graveside memorial services for Everett Webb will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Frontier Cemetery with Ty Anderson officiating. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019