Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Frontier Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett J. Webb


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett J. Webb Obituary
Everett J. Webb, 92, of Jonesville and formerly of the Hillsdale area, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

He was born June 25, 1927 in Osseo to Walter & Vera (Caulkins) Webb. Everett was married July 5, 1944 to Doris Scharp and she survives.

Everett retired from Hillsdale Tool after 32 years of service. In his younger years Everett was a milk hauler and farmer. He was an avid golfer, a great country singer and played in several country music bands around this area.

Surviving besides his wife Doris of 75 years are two sons, Freddie (Janyth) Webb of Camden and Jerry Webb of Jonesville; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.

Graveside memorial services for Everett Webb will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Frontier Cemetery with Ty Anderson officiating. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now