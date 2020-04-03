|
|
|
Everett L. Rose, 81, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Advent Health in Haines City, Florida.
He was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Hillsdale to John & Blanch (Persons) Rose. Everett was married March 26, 1961 to Betty Kyser and she survives.
Memorial services for Everett are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020