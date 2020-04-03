Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Everett L. Rose


1938 - 2020
Everett L. Rose Obituary
Everett L. Rose, 81, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Advent Health in Haines City, Florida.

He was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Hillsdale to John & Blanch (Persons) Rose. Everett was married March 26, 1961 to Betty Kyser and she survives.

Memorial services for Everett are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020
