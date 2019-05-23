|
Facundo "Frank" Salinas Jr., 90, of Detroit, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn , Michigan. He was born on April 17, 1929, in General Trevino, Mexicoto the late Facundo and Irene (Salinas) Salinas Sr.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, concluding with a prayer vigil service to be recited at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass for the soul of Frank Salinas will be celebrated by Father Tomy Kattikanayil on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. Rite of committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Frank are suggested to a .
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 23, 2019
