Florence Jean "Terry" Schaeffer, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away at her daughter's home in Belleville, Michigan, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, under the loving care of her family and Angela Hospice. She was born April 30, 1939 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Estep) Edwards.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Schaeffer; five children, Dennis (Tammy) Roberts of Texas, Wendy (Lou) Plotkin of Harbor Springs, MI, Lisa (James) Plachta of Jacksonville, FL, Shelly (Jesse) Ozment of Belleville, MI and Karla (Jeff) Gusler of Auburn, MI; one step-son, William (Carrie) Schaeffer of Cement City, MI and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At her request cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Jackson, Michigan.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to any Humane Society.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019