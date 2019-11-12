|
|
Florence May Hagerman, 99, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Claudia's Glen at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born March 26, 1920 in Saginaw, Michigan to Harry & Marie (Peterson) Snellenberger.
Florence had formerly managed the Shoe Dept. at J.C. Penny in Hillsdale. She had also worked at Spiegel's and other retail stores throughout her working career. Florence was a graduate of Hillsdale High School. She had a passion for jewelry, hosting parties and selling jewelry. She enjoyed painting landscapes, golfing and volunteering for the Hillsdale American Legion.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Walston of Hillsdale and Judy (Spike) Patterson of Osseo; three sons, Armond (Cheryl Bukoff) Hagerman of Detroit, Bob (Kathy) Hagerman of Hillsdale and Gerald "Jerry" (Kathy) Hagerman of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, 24, great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Florence was preceded by two grandchildren, Craig Walston & Kathy Hagerman; a special longtime friend, Ross Fargey; four sisters, Ruth Leonard, Virginia Gooseman, Pauline Young and Emma Snellenberger; and a son-in-law, Tom Walston.
Private family funeral services for Florence Hagerman will take place at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Claudia's Glen or the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019