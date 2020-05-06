Home

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Frances E Covert

Frances E Covert Obituary
Frances E. Covert, 89, of Hillsdale (formerly of Plymouth), passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

She was born August 26, 1930, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Joseph and (Annie) Barbara (Rowe) Coe.

At this time, there will be no service or calling hours for her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2020
