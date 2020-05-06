|
Frances E. Covert, 89, of Hillsdale (formerly of Plymouth), passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born August 26, 1930, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Joseph and (Annie) Barbara (Rowe) Coe.
At this time, there will be no service or calling hours for her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2020