Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Frances E. Sauber


1943 - 2020
Frances E. Sauber Obituary
Frances E. Sauber of Liberty Township returned to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was raised in Jerome. She was born Dec. 1, 1943, to Russell and Bertha (Daniels) Horn.
She is survived by her mother, Bertha; three daughters, Christina Siino, Lorraine "Dot" (Rocky) Farrell and Connie Granger; grandchildren Anjelica "Jelly" Keating, Andy "Drew" Sauber, Buster Frey, Ronald Granger, Rocky Farrell Jr., Sheena Zischke and Kevin Granger II; numerous great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Donna (Ray) Meade and Lucy Wheaton.
Frances was preceded in passing by her father, Russell; her husband, Ronald A. Sauber; and a sister, Alice Duby.
Frances loved being outside working in her garden. She enjoyed helping others and attending the community dances at the Jerome Community Building. She also loved to wear her "bling" and her trips to the casino. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
A funeral service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Brian Hendrick officiating. At her request, cremation will follow the service.
The family will receive friends for visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the funeral home.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Cascades Humane Society.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
