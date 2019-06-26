|
Frances J. Moore, 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home. She was born August 18, 1927 in Coldwater to William & Florence (Gallup) Borgert. Frances was married in March of 1982 to Louis James Moore and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Frances retired from Jonesville Paper Tube and she especially enjoyed spending time with all her extended family.
Surviving are three children, Lynda (Terry) Blatchley of Hillsdale, April Rodesiler of Barbourville, Kentucky and James (Margaret) Rodesiler of Addison; nine grandchildren, Holli, Robby, Travis, Jason, Scott, James, Lucas, Sloane and Ami; there are also six great-grandchildren surviving.
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Frances Moore at this time. Private family graveside services will take place at the Burr Oak Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 26, 2019