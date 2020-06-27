Frank D. Shepherd, 82, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born April 21, 1938 in Greenfield, Ohio to Henry and Arebella (Coder) Shepherd. Frank married Sandra VanBuskirk on September 26, 1989 and she survives.
?Frank graduated from Litchfield High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Big Nine Sportsman Club, the Albion Elks and Moose Lodge. Frank was a big bowler and golfer and enjoyed basketball and softball. He was known as a "Jack of all trades" but hated plumbing.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Frank is survived by his daughters, Kim (Greg) Bolenbaugh of North Adams, Kerri Nash of Hillsdale; step daughters, Wendy Young of Hillsdale, Melissa Bowers of Hillsdale and Alecia (William) Aponte of Litchfield; son, Mark (Kim) Shepherd of Richmond Hill, Georgia and step son, Virgil (Tonya) Sheets of Terre Haute, Indiana; sisters, Clara, Sue, Mary and Virginia; brothers, Harold, Charles and Bill Henry; 23 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and his three dogs, Smokey, Midnight and Molly.
?Frank was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and three brothers.A celebration of life for Frank D. Shepherd will be held at a later date at the Big Nine Sportsman Club. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Big Nine Sportsman Club.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.