Frank Gibson


1927 - 2019
Frank Gibson Obituary
Frank Gibson, 92, of Osseo, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. He was born August 8, 1927 in Lapeer, Michigan to Earl & Lillian (Fitch) Gibson. Frank was married May 17, 1946 to Leora Blair and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2017.

There will be a private family graveside service for Frank Gibson at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
