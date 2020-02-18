|
|
Franklin Jordan, 62, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. He was born December 14, 1957 in Albion to Frank and Eva (Nichols) Jordan.
Frank attended Jonesville High School. He worked for McConnell & Scully Oil Service and had a passion for working construction. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and the outdoors.
Survivors include two sons, Jason (Ashley) Jordan of Jonesville and Brendon (Bailey) Jordan of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Danaca, Kember, Jaxton and Owen; sisters, Cathren Ratliff of Jonesville, Betty (George) Deming of Coldwater and Renda Hicks of Coldwater; brothers, Cal (Avis) Jordan, Fred (Frannie) Jordan of Albion and Jerry Jordan of Jonesville; and girlfriend, Deanna Denning of Jonesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Cleta Northrup and Clyde Jordan.
A celebration of life for Franklin Jordan will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020