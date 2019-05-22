|
Franklin Lewis Page (aka Fox) age 80 of Camden, Mi passed away May 20, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida with his son by his bed from complications of a fall he had while on vacation with his family. Franklin was born February 2, 1939 in Charleston, WV. to Ralph and Martha (Ramey) Page.
Franklin worked over 35 years at DCA/Stocks Mill in Hillsdale. He also spent many years playing slow and fast pitch softball around Hillsdale County.
Franklin was survived by his son Wyatt (Kelly) Tyler of Camden, Warren (Kathy) Tyler of Jonesville, Wade (Joanne) Tyler of Hillsdale. Several Grand Children and Great Grandchildren. Siblings Helen (Danny) Ringman, Chris Ruben, John Page all of Jonesville Flo Markwell of Hillsdale Naomi Hughes of West Virginia and Debbie Lloyd of Temple, Mi.
He was preceded in death by a wife Wilma Page a son Wayne Tyler and his parents as well as 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday June15, 2019 at the Ringman's residence 1649 E. Litchfield rd Jonesville, Mi. At 2 p.m.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 22, 2019