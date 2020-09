Freda M. McClellan, 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was born November 25, 1936 in Montgomery to Ivan and Faye (Carpenter) Nichols. Freda married Byard McClellan on December 27, 1959 and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2019.Graveside services for Freda McClellan will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Cambria Cemetery #2 with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.