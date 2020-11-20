Gary Howard Scoville, 86, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale.
He was born October 15, 1934, in Hillsdale to Harry and Caryl (Owen) Scoville. Gary married Margit Dreke on August 19, 1960, and she preceded him in death April 5, 2011.
Gary graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1953 and continued his education at Western Michigan University, earning a bachelor's degree in business in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.
Gary was the proud owner and operator of Gramp's Ice Cream Company for 33 years. He found great joy in serving ice cream to three generations of families and children throughout Hillsdale County. Gary also was a talented craftsman who invented "The Honey Hoe," a garden tool that is still for sale at Gelzer's Hardware. Gary enjoyed fishing, researching family genealogy, participating in activities at Perennial Park Senior Center, attending College Baptist Church and spending time with his family.
Survivors include two children, Sue (Terry) Reed of Hillsdale and Steven (Allyson) Scoville of Encinitas, Calif.; five grandchildren, Amanda (Micah) Fox, Kaitlin (Bryan) McKenney, Christopher (Katelyn) Reed, Noah (Emma) Scoville and Isaac Scoville; four great-grandchildren, Deacon, Jameson Boone, Jasper and Crosby; and a brother, Jim (Annette) Scoville of Osseo.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Margit Scoville, Gary was preceded in death by his birth-mother, Caryl Scoville; his father, Harry Scoville; his mother, Reva Scoville; and a brother, Phil Scoville.
In the interest of public health and safety, a private family funeral service will take place at College Baptist Church in Hillsdale, with Pastor Ben Cuthbert officiating. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the service at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, by visiting the tribute wall of Gary's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child or Perennial Park Senior Center.