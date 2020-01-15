Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Daglow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Daglow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Daglow Obituary
Gary Lyn Daglow, 59, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, in Jackson, Michigan.

Gary was born June 17, 1960 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Carl John and Mary Jane (Patterson) Daglow.

Gary was married to Melissa (Fernandez). He was a long time truck driver who enjoyed traveling the country. On hot summer days, you could catch him on a John Deere mowing the lawn and grilling. Gary also loved to fish and spend time with his family. Gary had a big heart and was always willing to help friends in need. He always had a story to tell and loved joking around. His quick wit, sense of humor, smile, and laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa, son, Josh (Malinda) Daglow, step-sons, Brent (Corey), Brian (Connie), and Eric (Kelly) Verdin 7 grandchildren, father, Carl John Daglow, brothers, Ron, Dennis, and Tim Daglow. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane (Patterson) Daglow.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -