Gary Lyn Daglow, 59, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, in Jackson, Michigan.
Gary was born June 17, 1960 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Carl John and Mary Jane (Patterson) Daglow.
Gary was married to Melissa (Fernandez). He was a long time truck driver who enjoyed traveling the country. On hot summer days, you could catch him on a John Deere mowing the lawn and grilling. Gary also loved to fish and spend time with his family. Gary had a big heart and was always willing to help friends in need. He always had a story to tell and loved joking around. His quick wit, sense of humor, smile, and laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa, son, Josh (Malinda) Daglow, step-sons, Brent (Corey), Brian (Connie), and Eric (Kelly) Verdin 7 grandchildren, father, Carl John Daglow, brothers, Ron, Dennis, and Tim Daglow. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane (Patterson) Daglow.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020