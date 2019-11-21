|
|
|
Gary Wayne Karney, 75, passed away at Maple Lawn on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on August 11, 1944, to Landress and Wanda (Bills) Karney in Jackson, Michigan. They preceded him in death.
Care is entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home –George White Chapel of Quincy. A visitation service will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4-8 PM at the funeral home in Quincy. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. A luncheon will be hosted by the Union Church of Quincy. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Public Library or the UMC Mary & Martha diner.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019