|
|
Gaylord L."Butch" Moses, 81, of Hudson, passed into a new life on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019 at The Oasis in Adrian, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee. He was born December 19, 1938, in Jackson, the son of the late Harold and Bessie (Dunlop) Moses. He married Sandra L. Durgan on March 12, 1960, in West Unity, OH. She survives.
A funeral service for Gaylord will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, with Pastors Don McCarty and Diane Nelson officiating. Military honors provided by the Hudson American Legion Post #180 will conclude the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Interment will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019