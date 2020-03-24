|
Gene E. Stone, 80, of Allen, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Jackson. He was born October 26, 1939 in Albion to James & Mable (Custer) Stone. Gene was married October 28, 1961 to June Isaac and she survives.
Gene retired from Daisy Parts formerly Hillsdale Tool. He was a graduate of Albion High School and was a member of the U.S. Navy. Gene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, an avid golfer and member at Mill Race for many years. He was a former bowler and enjoyed collecting toy trains for many years.
Surviving besides his wife June are three children, Julie (Lance) Goodlock of Sturgis, Sheila (Chris) Woodrow of Forsyth, IL and Ed (Sue) Stone of Jackson; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Ashlie) Hubbard, Kristen (Creighton) Pierce, Kaitlyn (Dalton) Butler, Reece Stone, Ryan Stone, Aaron Woodrow, Ashley Williamson and Chelsea Hamilton; seven great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Jeff Hamilton; and three siblings, George, Tom and Mike Stone.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Michele Hamilton and a brother Ron.
In the interest of public health and safety visitation and services are private for Gene Stone. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kings Kupboard. All are invited to share memories and express condolences at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020