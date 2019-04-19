|
|
Gene Jenkins, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away April 18, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on April 11, 1935 in Belding, Michigan. He was the son of Edward and Edith (Johns) Jenkins.
After graduating from Belding High School in 1953, Gene enlisted in the US Navy for 4 years and was a Hospital Corpsman. He then attended Central Michigan University and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts, where he met and married Sally Jo (Rich) Jenkins. They were together for 58 years. Gene worked in Pharmaceutical Sales with Wyeth Laboratories, was a District Manager for I.C. System Incorporated and was a Sales Representative with Merchant Services.
Throughout his life, Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and entertaining family and friends in his home. His favorite vacation was always going to Las Vegas!
Gene is survived by his wife Sally and children Mike Jenkins (Dr. Debra Lusty-Jenkins), Mary Kay Pessetti (Marc) and John Jenkins (Sandra). He is also survived by two sister-in-laws Phyllis Jenkins and Marsha Jenkins, both of Belding, Michigan and three grandchildren Taylor Pessetti, Alex Pessetti and Lauren Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ed and Jim and a sister Jackie.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, for the exceptional loving care they provided to Gene, while he was there.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a "Celebration of Life" at a later date.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, 140 W. Mechanic Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019