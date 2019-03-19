|
|
|
Genevieve L. Double, 99, of Toledo, OH, died early Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, following a short illness. Born July 3, 1919, she was the daughter of J. Clair and Lizzie Blanch (Church) Hile. She married Alfred G. Double on November 2, 1938, in Toledo, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.
A graveside service for Genevieve will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Pator Wesley Rowan officiating at Lickly Corners Cemetery in Wright Township, Hillsdale County. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Genevieve can be made to Ebeid Hospice. . Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
