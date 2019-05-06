|
Genevieve L. McDowell, age 82, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born April 30, 1937 Chelsea, Michigan to Alva and Martha (Wodarski) Landers. Genevieve married Raymond McDowell on February 13, 1956 and he preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2003.
Genevieve retired from Bose Corporation in Hillsdale. She was a member of Osseo Free Will Baptist Church, now Life Song Church. Genevieve enjoyed crocheting, sewing and baking. She was always willing to go play bingo and was an avid gardener and enjoyed her pets. She will be happy to be reunited with her favorite pet, Murphy.
Survivors include three children, Martha (Jon) Moench, Linda Black and Steven McDowell, all of Hillsdale; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Albert, Chuck and Jerry Landers and two half-sisters, Yvonne and Virginia Salters and seven other siblings in infancy.
Funeral services for Genevieve McDowell will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Michael Black officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019