George Duane Green, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, after testing positive with the COVID-19, Coronavirus. He was born November 22, 1941, in Lenawee County, Woodstock Township, Michigan, the son of Erwin and Helen (Ebbert) Green.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Green, whom he married on June 19, 1999. He is also survived by three children, Lon (Edyth) Green of Trenton, OH, Heidi Green of Kokomo, IN and Corey Green of Jonesville, MI; two step-children, Jennifer Drake of Trenton, MI and David (Karrie) Morts of Jonesville, MI; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three brothers, James (Brenda) Green, Ralph (Sally) Green and Erwin Richard (Patricia) Green ; one sister, Ella Hamrick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ronald Green and one brother, Clair Green.
Mr. Green graduated from Litchfield High School where he played football. He worked as a farmer throughout his life and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing. He also enjoyed watching football and was a proud Michigan State Spartan fan. But, one of his greatest joys was spending time visiting garage sales. Mr. Green was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
At his request cremation has taken place and there will be no additional services at this time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility – Life Enrichment. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020