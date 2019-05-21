Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
George E. Giddings


1931 - 2019
George E. Giddings Obituary
John E. Giddings, age 87 of Hillsdale, formerly of Addison, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility in Hillsdale. He was born on October 26, 1931 in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan to Jesse R. and Helen L. (Wilcox) Giddings.
He lived his early life in the Addison area where he helped his father on the family farm. He attended school in a one room school house in Addison.
John enjoyed crafts, caining chairs, knitting, woodworking and coloring in adult coloring books.
Surviving are three nieces, Diane (Doug) Rutan of Hudson, Katherine (Steven) Brooks of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Kathleen Van Brunt of Deland, Florida, and one nephew, Jeff (Bett) Giddings of Rochester, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Carl Ray "Curley" Giddings, Howard Earl "Pete" Giddings, Merton Dale "Jake" Giddings and a nephew, Scott Giddings.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Aldrich-West Cemetery, Somerset Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 21, 2019
