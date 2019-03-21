Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for George Converse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Converse Jr


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George F. Converse Jr Obituary
George F. Converse Jr, 76, of Edon, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home. He was born October 1, 1942 in Williams County, Ohio to George and Wynona (Cox) Converse Sr. George graduated from Quincy High School in 1960 and then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a radio operator. He married Marge (Handy) on November 12, 1966 and she survives.
George was employed at Hillsdale Tool for over 30 years, he enjoyed golfing and baseball.
In addition to his wife, Marge, George is survived by three daughters, Michele (Brian Paeth) Converse of Virginia, Nichole (Scott) Humphrey of Chicago and Georgia Converse of Kalamazoo; great grand-daughter, India Converse; sisters, Mary (Dean) Hicks of North Adams, Judy (Alan) Fenstermaker of Hillsdale and Bonnie (Dave) Proctor of Reading; brothers, Carll (Donna) Converse of Florida, Jerry Converse of Quincy and Larry (Elaine) Converse of Allen; brother in law, John Winter of Quincy; 4 grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Winter.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of George will be Monday March 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Private family interment took place in Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now