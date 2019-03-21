|
George F. Converse Jr, 76, of Edon, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home. He was born October 1, 1942 in Williams County, Ohio to George and Wynona (Cox) Converse Sr. George graduated from Quincy High School in 1960 and then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a radio operator. He married Marge (Handy) on November 12, 1966 and she survives.
George was employed at Hillsdale Tool for over 30 years, he enjoyed golfing and baseball.
In addition to his wife, Marge, George is survived by three daughters, Michele (Brian Paeth) Converse of Virginia, Nichole (Scott) Humphrey of Chicago and Georgia Converse of Kalamazoo; great grand-daughter, India Converse; sisters, Mary (Dean) Hicks of North Adams, Judy (Alan) Fenstermaker of Hillsdale and Bonnie (Dave) Proctor of Reading; brothers, Carll (Donna) Converse of Florida, Jerry Converse of Quincy and Larry (Elaine) Converse of Allen; brother in law, John Winter of Quincy; 4 grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Winter.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of George will be Monday March 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Private family interment took place in Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019