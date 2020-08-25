George T. "Terry" Besser, age 81, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born August 25, 1938, in Great Bend, Kansas to George and Martha (Chadd) Besser.
Terry served his county in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He formerly worked as a butcher for Theist Packing in Great Bend, Kansas, and later for American Airlines. He was also the former broker/owner of Red Carpet Keim Realty in East Detroit. Terry enjoyed fishing gardening, cooking and grilling steaks for his family. He was a talented mechanic and craftsman who built his own log home. Terry also loved animals, especially his many Schnauzers named Sparky.
Survivors include two daughters, Corrie (Gary) Caldwell and Terri Ellen (Steve) Magda, both of Jonesville; 11 grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) Besser, Katie (Eric) Griffiths, Dustin Roberts, Kirby (Chad) Berger, Craig (Amber) Moore, Carrie Jones, Branden Magda, Amber (Patrick) Kohler, Nathan Magda, Joshua Magda and Autumn (Kevyn) Hanes; 16 great-grandchildren; his former wife, Ellen Goebel of Jonesville. He is also survived by his lifelong friend of 75 years, Norm "PeeWee" Detrich, and nieces and nephews in Kansas.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Besser; grandson, Jason Besser and three sisters, Bonnie Grisamore, Wanda Lee Stalcup and JoAnn Kerns.
A Memorial Mass for George "Terry" Besser will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. The family thanks the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility for the loving care they provided George, especially Johnni Noel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences with the family.