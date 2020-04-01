|
|
|
Georgina Gomez, age 90, of Jonesville and formerly of New York, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born March 2, 1930 in Havana, Cuba.
Family services for Georgina Gomez will take place in New York at a later date. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020