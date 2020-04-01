Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Gomez


1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Georgina Gomez Obituary
Georgina Gomez, age 90, of Jonesville and formerly of New York, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born March 2, 1930 in Havana, Cuba.

Family services for Georgina Gomez will take place in New York at a later date. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -